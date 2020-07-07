Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra office building in Bhubaneswar sealed as 7 staffs test positive for COVID-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday sealed the office building of Tech Mahindra Ltd. in Maitri Vihar area here in Odisha for sanitation after as many as seven employees of the firm tested positive for Covid-19.

Sources said, as many as 67 staff s of the company have been asked to go for self-quarantine for 14 days.

So far, as many as 479 persons in BMC area have been tested positive for COVID-19 among which six persons have lost their lives while 277 persons have been recovered from the deadly virus.

The active cases in the BMC area now stand at 195.

You might also like
State

Rare white snake rescued in Odisha’s Kendrapara

State

Ganja worth Rs 20 lakh seized in Odisha’s Koraput

State

Odisha’s Apsara Rani in RGV’s next Bollywood ‘Thriller’

State

Birmitrapur minor girl rape and abortion case: Accused Doctor arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.