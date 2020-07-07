Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday sealed the office building of Tech Mahindra Ltd. in Maitri Vihar area here in Odisha for sanitation after as many as seven employees of the firm tested positive for Covid-19.

Sources said, as many as 67 staff s of the company have been asked to go for self-quarantine for 14 days.

So far, as many as 479 persons in BMC area have been tested positive for COVID-19 among which six persons have lost their lives while 277 persons have been recovered from the deadly virus.

The active cases in the BMC area now stand at 195.