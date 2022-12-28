Teacher drowns while saving student in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: A teacher drowned while trying to save a student at Smasan ghat in Mahanadi river of Kantilo under Khandapada block of Nayagarh district.

The deceased teacher has been identified as Saroj Kumar Das, a resident of Sankhapada village in Mahakalpada area of Kendrapara.

According to reports, Saroj along with the students had gone to the picnic to Kantilo in Nayagarh district. While taking a bath, a student had swept away into deep water. In order to save the child, Saroj went deep into the river when the tragedy struck and went missing.

The locals spotted the drowning child and immediately went inside the river and rescued the child. The teacher was later found after lot of search.

The locals rushed him immediately to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.