Teacher Beaten Up In Odisha For Misbehaving With Girls!

Chandbali: A teacher has been tied up to a pole and beaten up by a woman for allegedly misbehaving with a girl in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

The incident took place in Guanl village of Bansada Zilla of Bhadrak.

According to reports, the man identified as Parshuram Behera was a teacher in a Government High School at Bhubaneswar.

He had allegedly called two sixth-standard girls and had tried to misbehave with them. The girls had returned back home and complained to their respective parents.

But it is noteworthy that, the teacher had been tied up to a pole and beaten up by a woman much before this incident happened.