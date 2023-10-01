Cuttack: Power cut at SCB Medical for second consecutive days doubles patients’ pain

Cuttack: Patients, their attendants and the staff of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack had a harrowing time for second consecutive days due to power cut in the hospital.

According to reports, the power cut at the Odisha’s premier health centre occurred allegedly due to the cease work agitation by contractual electric workers over demands of pending salary.

Yesterday, there was 5-6 hours of power disruption in the Anatomy department, Dermatology department, Medicine department, Spinal Injury Centre, laundry plant and morgue of the hospital. This had heavily affected the test and treatment of the patients.

Similar situation was seen even today. The patients had to remain without electricity for around six hours. Even the water supply was disrupted due to power outage in the hospital.

The hospital authorities arranged diesel generator and supplied power. However, it was for some hours only. But the harrowing time of the patients and their attendants still continues and they expressed strong disappointment over the issue.

The disruption of power supply at the hospital was also condemned by people of all walks of life, who demanded immediate restoration of power supply and normalcy of the health services.