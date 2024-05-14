‘Rangabati’ singer Jitendra Haripal hospitalized, Odisha CM prays for his speedy recovery

Sambalpur: Padma Shri Jitendra Haripal, the singer of evergreen world famous Sambalpuri folk song ‘Rangabati,’ has been hospitalized in Sambalpur after he fell sick last night.

Sources said that the family members reportedly admitted Haripal at a private hospital in Sambalpur after he complained of acute pain on his chest on Monday night. Soon, a team of doctors attended him and are monitoring his health condition.

After learning about the popular folk singer’s health condition, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his deep concern and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Haripal, a household name in the State, has sung over 1000 songs, mostly in Sambalpuri language. His super hit ‘Rangabati’ song, which he has sung with female co-singer Krishna Patel, is known to people globally.

The Indian government honoured him with the Padma Shri in 2017, the fourth-highest civilian award of the county, for his contribution to the music.

