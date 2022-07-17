Swiggy Delivery Boy Found Dead In Cuttack, See Details

By WCE 2
Representational Image

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a Swiggy delivery boy has been found dead near the National Law University near Naraj area in Cuttack district of Odisha.

The dead body was spotted by the locals and the police was immediately called upon.

The local police reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. It is yet to be ascertained whether the death is due to an accident or a murder.

The Commissionerate has launched a probe in this matter. Further details are awaited.

 

 

