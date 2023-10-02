Youth goes missing in Kathajodi river of Cuttack in Odisha, search underway

A youth went missing after being swept away in Kathajodi River near Bidyadharpur in Cuttack district on Monday, said reliable reports. 

Cuttack: A youth went missing after being swept away in Kathajodi River near Bidyadharpur in Cuttack district on Monday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, the victim had gone to the Kathajodi river banks to finish his daily ablution when he was affected with fits.

Onlookers tried to save him but in vain. Due to the fits attack, he was unable to fight against the strong river currents and was swept off.

The youth has been identified as Chinmayee Pradhan and was a resident of Gopalpur area in Cuttack.

Reportedly, a search operation is on by the fire personnel to trace the youth. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

