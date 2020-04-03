Bhubaneswar: The suspension order of the secretariat doctor who hid details of the 3rd Corona positive case in Odisha has been cancelled.

Dr. Lalit Behera, has been reinstated in the same position as the doctor of the Odisha Secretariat Dispensary by the State Government.

It is noteworthy that the doctor had knowingly hidden details about the third positive case and had been suspended on the 23rd of March.

The suspension had been done by the State government on immediate basis due to allegations made by the Health and Family Welfare Department.