Rourkela: Sundergarh district administration has declared Sector-16 of Rourkela as containment zone till further orders as 110 people have reportedly come in contact with the “Superspreader” in the area.

The health workers are conducting door-to-door health screening of the people for Covid-19.

The administration has also declared two-day shutdown in a week in the city due to increase of coronavirus cases.

The Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC), Rourkela Industrial area and Kulunga Industrial area have also been declared shutdown.

The RMC have declared some portions of Basanti Colony, Sector-5 and Golghar Entire Barack- 4 area as containment zone.

All vehicular movement have been prohibited in these areas and all shopping establishments also have been closed. All the inhabitants within the containment zone have been asked to strictly remain at home.

Sanitisation is being done in various parts of the Steel City.