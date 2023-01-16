Sudarsan Pattnaik’s largest sand hockey stick enters World Records India

Bhubaneswar: The largest sand hockey stick of acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has entered the World Records India.

Founder Paavan Solanki, HOD Sushma Narvekar and Senior Adjudicator Sanjay Narvekar of World Records India certified that Patnaik’s sand sculpture of Largest Sand Hockey Stick which he had created on the banks of Mahanadi river in Cuttack as World’s largest sand hockey stick.

It is to be noted here that Pattnaik with the help of his 15 students had erected the largest sand hockey stick on January 10. It measured 105 ft long and 5,000 hockey balls were installed on it.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Pattnaik said, “Our largest sand hockey stick set a New World Record, which was 105 ft long with installation of 5000 #hockey balls.This was created for the opening ceremony of Men’s Hockey WorldCup.Honour for us to get this recognition from World Records India Organisation.”