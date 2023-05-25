Strong wind blows roof off hotel in Odisha

Cuttack: Norwester rain accompanied with strong wind was reported in different parts of Odisha this afternoon. Though the weather activities brought a sigh of relief to the people who were reeling under scorching heat wave conditions for the past several days, they caused destruction in some places of the State.

One such report of damage due to rain and strong wind was reported from Athagarh area of Cuttack district. As per report, the asbestos roof of a hotel was blown away by a strong wind.

The strong wind blew the roof off the hotel to a distance of around 100 mitres while at least 20 people were having their lunch.

Luckily, though none of the occupant was injured due to the mishap, the food and utensils of the hotel, apart from the asbestos, were completely damaged.

Besides, the grocery items kept to prepare food for the customers also got wet and some of them were damaged following the heavy rain and wind in the locality, said sources adding that power supply was also disrupted in the area.