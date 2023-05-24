Nor’wester rains wreak havoc in Raygada of Odisha, 1 killed in lightning strike

Rayagada: The Norwester rains wreaked havoc in Rayagada district of Odisha on Wednesday. Due to its effect, the roofs of houses were blown off. Also, one person was killed due to a lightning strike.

As per reports, the norwester rains wreaked havoc today in many villages in the Bissamcuttack area in Rayagada district.

Thunderstorms accompanied by hail and gusty surface wind were experienced in the Chatikana, Mandapai and Matakabadi villages. Accordingly, the roofs of many houses were blown off and damaged. Similarly, communication was cut off in the Mandapai village as a large tree fell on the road.

The same situation has been witnessed in Chatikana village. A few vehicles including Tata Magic and Auto rickshaw got damaged due to tree felling. Also, the vegetable marker and a few houses got partially damaged.

In Badamatak village, a youth was killed due to a lightning strike while he had gone to collect mangoes. He has been identified as Budu Kandpani.