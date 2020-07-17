Strict Guidelines Issued By Twin City Commissioner For Lockdown Till July 31

By Sudeshna Panda

Bhubaneswar: In order to check the alarming rise in Covid 19 cases in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack the administration has enforced a lockdown till July 31.

The Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi has issued fresh directives for the lockdown which shall be effective from 9:00 pm today.

A few of the guidelines are as follows:

  1. This lockdown will be more stricter than the previous ones because we will have to reduce the surge in Covid 19 cases said the Commissioner. 
  2. Essential Commodities shall be easily available.
  3. Media houses requested to limit their personnel to bare minimum. They can use their I-card during movement.
  4. Dhabas beside highways shall remain open but only food parcels/ take-away shall be allowed.
  5. Apart from marriages & funerals, no other congregation allowed.
  6. No person will be allowed to enter or exit the city other than emergency services.
  7. Highway traffic on NH will continue.
  8. Govt officials especially in emergency departments will be allowed during the lockdown. They will have to use their own I-card and also use a mobilization letter issued by their senior authorities.
  9. Adequate arrangements are being made to ensure that people do not face problems in purchasing essential commodities from nearest markets during 14-day lockdown in twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar
  10. Refrain from unessential movement during the 14-day lockdown period, do not use bikes for travel because it may attract penalties
