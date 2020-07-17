Strict Guidelines Issued By Twin City Commissioner For Lockdown Till July 31
Bhubaneswar: In order to check the alarming rise in Covid 19 cases in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack the administration has enforced a lockdown till July 31.
The Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi has issued fresh directives for the lockdown which shall be effective from 9:00 pm today.
A few of the guidelines are as follows:
- This lockdown will be more stricter than the previous ones because we will have to reduce the surge in Covid 19 cases said the Commissioner.
- Essential Commodities shall be easily available.
- Media houses requested to limit their personnel to bare minimum. They can use their I-card during movement.
- Dhabas beside highways shall remain open but only food parcels/ take-away shall be allowed.
- Apart from marriages & funerals, no other congregation allowed.
- No person will be allowed to enter or exit the city other than emergency services.
- Highway traffic on NH will continue.
- Govt officials especially in emergency departments will be allowed during the lockdown. They will have to use their own I-card and also use a mobilization letter issued by their senior authorities.
- Adequate arrangements are being made to ensure that people do not face problems in purchasing essential commodities from nearest markets during 14-day lockdown in twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar
- Refrain from unessential movement during the 14-day lockdown period, do not use bikes for travel because it may attract penalties