Stray dog’s birthday observed in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district

Paradip: In a rare occasion, some people celebrated the birthday of a stray dog in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha. Not only feast, the celebration also included cultural performances.

As per reports, the stray dog came to Munda Pada in Ward No. 13 of Paradeep as a puppy. Soon, most of the residents started loving it. They provided them food and in return it kept them safe from thieves.

The dog has now spent one year in the area and meanwhile she has become a mother. It has recently delivered 7 to 8 puppies.

The locals with whom the dog has spent a whole year, decided to celebrate birth day of the dog. They collected money among themselves and made dress and tasty foods for the dog and its puppies. It was a massive celebration for these slum dwellers who enjoyed the celebration along with a feast and cultural events.

The rare happening has become the talk of the town.