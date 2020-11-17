leopard skin seized in bhubaneswar
The Leopard Skin Seized From Bhubaneswar

STF Seizes Leopard Skin From Odisha’s Capital, 1 Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Leopard skin has been seized by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch and one person has been arrested from the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar. 

According to sources, after getting a tip-off, the STF  raided Khandagiri area in Bhubaneswar. They seized the leopard skin from the possession of a person who has been identified as Prasanta Kumar Naik, a resident of Mayurbhanj Karanjia area. 

The Arrested Accused, Prasanta Kumar Naik

According to the STF, the man is employed as a driver in a private university at Bhubaneswar. Leopard skin and other incriminating material was seized from his possession. He had reportedly stuffed the skin in the side-box of his two-wheeler. 

The leopard had allegedly been shot to death and was around 5-6 years old. The STF is conducting a further into the matter. 

The accused shall be produced in the SDJM Court at Bhubaneswar today. The seized leopard skin shall be sent to Wildlife Institute Of India, Dehradun

