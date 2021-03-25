Steep Rise Of Covid Positives In Odisha, Khurda Highest At 33
Bhubaneswar: As many as 214 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Thursday. The tally rose to 3,39,460.
It is noteworthy that this is the highest spike of the year. Khurda showed a steep rise at 33 positives, closely followed by Sundargarh at 27.
The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.
New Positive Cases: 214 (In quarantine: 126 and Local contacts: 88)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 6
2. Balasore: 11
3. Bargarh: 13
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 20
6. Boudh: 2
7. Cuttack: 20
8. Dhenkanal: 10
9. Ganjam: 4
10. Jagatsinghpur: 2
11. Jajpur: 5
12. Jharsuguda: 3
13. Kalahandi: 5
14. Kandhamal: 1
15. Kendrapada: 1
16. Khurda: 33
17. Koraput: 10
18. Mayurbhanj: 9
19. Nawarangpur: 1
20. Nuapada: 2
21. Puri: 5
22. Rayagada: 3
23. Sambalpur: 10
24. Sundargarh: 27
25. State Pool: 7