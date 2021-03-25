Steep Rise Of Covid Positives In Odisha, Khurda Highest At 33

Bhubaneswar: As many as 214 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Thursday. The tally rose to 3,39,460.

It is noteworthy that this is the highest spike of the year. Khurda showed a steep rise at 33 positives, closely followed by Sundargarh at 27.

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

New Positive Cases: 214 (In quarantine: 126 and Local contacts: 88)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 11

3. Bargarh: 13

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 20

6. Boudh: 2

7. Cuttack: 20

8. Dhenkanal: 10

9. Ganjam: 4

10. Jagatsinghpur: 2

11. Jajpur: 5

12. Jharsuguda: 3

13. Kalahandi: 5

14. Kandhamal: 1

15. Kendrapada: 1

16. Khurda: 33

17. Koraput: 10

18. Mayurbhanj: 9

19. Nawarangpur: 1

20. Nuapada: 2

21. Puri: 5

22. Rayagada: 3

23. Sambalpur: 10

24. Sundargarh: 27

25. State Pool: 7