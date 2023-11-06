State Level Children’s celebration ‘Mahak’ begins in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The State-level children’s event ‘MAHAK-2023’ was inaugurated today at Bhubaneswar Kalinga stadium. Basanti Hembram, the Minister of Mission Shakti, Women Child Development Department, inaugurated the event that will continue till November 10.

While speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, the Minister urged the children to face every situation and strive to reach the pinnacle of success. she informed about the steps taken by the government for the care and protection of children and promised to stand with them at every stage of their life.

Hembram further said that children are God’s beautiful creations and many changes have been made in the system to make them capable. She hoped that this children’s festival would not only develop the talent of children but also make them aware of their social values.

It is the day brimming with artistry, athleticism and most importantly an outpouring of youthful enthusiasm. The main attraction of the program was Odisha’s well-known actress Anu Chowdhury. She danced with the little children and answered the children’s inquisitive questions with great joy.

In this program, about 600 district level winners have gathered to participate in various state level cultural competitions including music, dance, quiz, debate and art. Along with this, a cartoon workshop and various useful products made from waste materials were displayed.

On this occasion, Shubha Sharma, Commissioner cum Secretary, Women and Child Development Department, in her speech gave good wishes to the children and assured to make all arrangements for their capacity development. On this occasion, Secretary Rega Githarani Patnaik presented the welcome speech and Secretary of Odisha State Child Protection Society Pritikant Panda proposed vote of thanks.