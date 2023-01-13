State Level Annual Flower Show 2023 in Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The two-day State Level Annual Flower Show 2023 at the Botanical Garden of Regional Plant Resource Centre (RPRC) in Bhubaneswar will begin from tomorrow.

According to an official release, Odisha Minister of Forest, Environment and Climate Change Pradip Kumar Amat will inaugurate the event at 10 AM following which people can visit the RPRC free of cost.

A huge crowd, including flower growers and students of different schools and colleges, is expected to visit the RPRC as the annual flower exhibition is conducted on the weekend and they get to see different kinds of flowers in the same place. However, the organisers have made all arrangements for a hassle-free annual flower exhibition.

The annual flower show is being organised by the RPRC and Plant Lovers’ Association (PLA) in Bhubaneswar on the second Saturday and Sunday of January every year since 2006.