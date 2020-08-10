State Govt to take decision on opening of temples: Orissa HC

Cuttack: Hearing a Public Interest Litigation on opening of temples in the State for public darshan, Orissa High Court said that the State government can only take a decision regarding opening of religious centres in the Odisha.

It is to be noted that including Srimandira in Puri, darshan by devotees in temples across the state has been banned in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic for the last four months.

A Bench of HC, constituting chief justice of Orissa High Court Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Dr. Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi issued the verdict.

One Trilochan Rath from Puri had filed a PIL praying for directive to the Govt to open temples in the State. He had made Centre, Odisha government, Chief Secretary, Endowment Commission, Law Department and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) respondents in the case. Another one, Jayant Bal also had filed a petition in the same matter. HC heard the two PILs.

The petitioner had pleaded in the PIL that Odisha government has allowed reopening of daily markets, commercial centres and even liquor shops with restrictions while temples are yet to be opened for public visit.