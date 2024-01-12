Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa inauguration: Puri King performs ‘Acharyabaran Niti’

Puri: Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb today performed the ‘Acharyabaran Niti’ as part of the inauguration of the ‘Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa’ (Srimandir Heritage Corridor Project) on January 17.

According to reports, the Puri King performed the ‘Gua Teka’ niti before welcoming priests in ‘Acharyabaran Niti’ for Yajna. Prior to this, the ‘Mangalaropana’ ritual was also held.

The ‘Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa’ is a good project and Lord Jagannath has made the impossible thing possible, he said in his reaction.

Earlier, the beauty of the 12th century shrine was being destroyed due to the construction around it but under the Parikrama Prakalpa, all the constructions were removed from within the 75-meter perimeter of temple, the King said.

The Parikrama project will also help for the security of the temple, which was needed. With the project, said Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb adding that with this, the culture of the Srimandir will be seen all over the world.