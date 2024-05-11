Massive dust storm hits Delhi-NCR, traffic diverted at various places

New Delhi: Delhi and its surrounding areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) were hit by a massive dust storm and scattered rain on Friday evening, resulting in the uprooting of many trees.

The sudden onset of the storm caught many residents by surprise as gusty winds swept across the region with dust reducing visibility at many places.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a post on X: “Delhi reported winds with over 50 kmph speed. Gusty Winds (at 2200 hrs IST of Friday) reported (kmph) over Delhi: Ujwa 77 kmph; Jafarpur 57 kmph; Lodhi road 61 kmph; Pragati Maidan 63 kmph; Pitampura 57 kmph; Narayana 50 kmph; Najafgarh 40 kmph.

The IMD had earlier forecast cloudy sky with the possibility of a dust storm and thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds on Friday.

The heavy storm prompted Delhi Traffic Police to issue an advisory following the uprooting of trees at several places, including Timar Pur, Kapashera Chowk, and Janakpuri, among others.

“Traffic is affected on the Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg in the carriageway from Timarpur towards Wazirabad due to uprooting of a tree near the Timar Pur red Light. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch,” the advisory posted on X read.

“Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Dwarka Mor towards 3/13 Red Light Dwarka due to the fall of a heavy pole near Dwarka Mor Red Light. Kindly plan your journey accordingly,” it said in another post. (IANS)

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From Supreme Court