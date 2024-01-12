5T Chairman Pandian visits Kalahandi and Sambalpur districts, reviews projects

Bhubaneswar: Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, V.K. Pandian visited Kalahandi and Sambalpur district following the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and reviewed the progress of various developmental works in the district and interact with students and general public.

He participated in the Nua-O Program being organised at Manikeswari University Ground and interacted with students of all colleges of Kalahandi.

In Kalahandi, Pandian reviewed the progress of Construction 650 Bedded Teaching Hospital, 100 Bedded New Hospital Building at DHH and Cancer Care Centre at Saheed Rendo Majhi Medical College & Hospital, Bhawanipatna at a total cost of Rs. 275 Crs.

Later, he reviewed the progress of Development of Major Temple Projects in the District – Development of Maa Lankeshwari Temple; Belkhandi Temple; Manikeswari Temple and Jagannath Temple in Rampur; Maa Bhandagharani Temple in Dharamgarh; Budharaja Temple in Ampani at a total cost of Rs. 8.75 Crs. All these projects have been taken up based on grievances received by Pandian during the visit to Kalahandi in May 2023.

Pandian also informed that a total of eight 120-seated ST Boys and Girls Hostel has been sanctioned for various higher secondary schools & degree colleges of Kalahandi District at a total cost of Rs 24 Crs for which construction work is ongoing.

In Sambalpur, he reviewed the progress of Important Projects – Improvement and Restoration of Sason Main Canal, Development of Maa Ghanteswari Temple at Chiplima, Historical Leaning Temple of Huma and Tourism Infrastructure Development at Veer Surendra Sai Smrutipitha, Khinda at a total cost of Rs. 86 Crs.

During the day, he interacted with the public at Shree Krishna Nagar Ground in Bhawanipatna, Bareipali Field in Sambalpur and Kilasama Stadium in Rengali and received the grievances on various issues and assured early resolution.