Sports teacher shows obscene gesture to girl student, Locals lock BEO demanding action

Kendrapara: The Block Education Officer (BEO) of Mahakalapada block in Kendrapara district of Odisha was locked by the locals demanding action against a teacher who allegedly showed obscene gestures to a girl student.

Advertisement

As per reports, the locals have complained that Bibhuti Bhusan Swain, the Sports teacher of Mangalpur High School had shown obscene gestures to a girl student of the school. He also proposed to her to make love, they complained. However, though three days have passed and no action was taken, the family members accompanied by the villagers went to the BEO office to complain. Yet, as they could not see any action, they locked up the BEO.

After getting information the concerned Tahsildar and Police officials rushed to the spot and discussed with the people. After the BEO assured them that appropriate action will be taken against the Sports Teacher they freed him.