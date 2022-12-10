Speeding truck rams into a car and five bikes in Cuttack; 1 killed, 6 critical

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, a man was killed and at least six people sustained critical injuries following a road accident in Odisha’s Cuttack this evening. The incident reportedly took place near Khaira bridge in Jagatpur of Cuttack.

The road mishap reportedly occurred when a speeding truck run over a car and five bikes near the bridge in Jagatpur. After hitting the car and bikes, the truck also rammed into a roadside fruit shop.

The locals rescued the injured persons and rushed them to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment. However, one Subash Sahu, a fruit seller died while undergoing treatment.

Jagatpur police reached the accident spot and started an investigation into the matter. The cops are trying to find out the exact reason behind the series of accidents in Cuttack.