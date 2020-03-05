Special Screening For Coronavirus At Bhubaneswar Airport

Bhubaneswar: Coronavirus scanning facility set up at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

There will be strict scanning facility at the airport for all passengers.

The passengers will have to undergo “Thermal Scanning”.

A special team of doctors from Capital Hospital have been deployed at the Airport.

2 rooms have been set up to scan the passengers.

The Director of the Biju Patnaik International Airport has given the above information.