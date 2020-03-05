Special Screening For Coronavirus At Bhubaneswar Airport

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 56

Bhubaneswar: Coronavirus scanning facility set up at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

There will be strict scanning facility at the airport for all passengers.

The passengers will have to undergo “Thermal Scanning”.

Related News

Two dead as tractor falls off bridge in Odisha’s Sonepur

PM Modi lauds Biju Patnaik on Twitter: Posts document of…

2 minor boys fined for violating traffic rules in Odisha’s…

Complaint filed against Havildar in Bhubaneswar for raping…

A special team of doctors from Capital Hospital have been deployed at the Airport.

2 rooms have been set up to scan the passengers.

The Director of the Biju Patnaik International Airport has given the above information.

You might also like
State

Two dead as tractor falls off bridge in Odisha’s Sonepur

State

PM Modi lauds Biju Patnaik on Twitter: Posts document of 1945 that depicts…

State

2 minor boys fined for violating traffic rules in Odisha’s Sambalpur

State

Complaint filed against Havildar in Bhubaneswar for raping niece

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.