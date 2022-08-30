Special holiday declared in Sambalpur, Bargarh for Nuakhai festival

Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered a piece of good news for the people of Sambalpur and Bargarh districts, the Odisha Government today announced a special holiday in these districts on September 2 (Friday), the day following the Nuakhai festival on September 1.

Joint Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Madhusmita Sahu, has written a letter to the Northern Revenue Commissioner (Sambalpur) in this regard.

It is to be noted here that the Odisha government has already declared a holiday on September 1, (Thursday) in view of the Nuakhai festival.

With the declaration of the special holiday on September 2, now the people of Sambalpur and Bargarh will get two days of holiday to celebrate the agrarian festival in a grand manner.