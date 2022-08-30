41 Lakh Farmers In Odisha To Receive KALIA Assistance On Nuakhai

Bhubaneswar: As many as 41 lakh farmers in Odisha will receive KALIA assistance on Nuakhai on September 1 informed the Odisha government.

It is noteworthy that, each farmer will receive financial assistance of Rs. 2000.

A sum total of Rs. 869 Crore will be distributed to the farmers.

The Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) Scheme

The amount is being provided to the farmers’ account under KALIA Yojana twice a year, added reports.

Through the implementation of KALIA Scheme, the State Government aims to lend farmers with an all inclusive and flexible support system, ensuring accelerated agricultural prosperity.

At the heart of a progressive scheme like KALIA lies the motivation to empower the farmers of the state with finance options that will enable the growth and development of agriculture in Odisha.

Enhancement of the accessibility to suitable financial services will further ensure agricultural productivity and increase income among farmers , particularly the small and marginal land holders.