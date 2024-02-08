Sonu Nigam mesmerises audience at sixth evening of Ekamra Utsav

Bhubaneswar: The Ekamra Utsav, orchestrated by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), treated attendees to an unforgettable evening filled with enchanting performances. The highlight of the sixth evening at the Sangitara Murchana was the brilliant rendition by Bollywood’s renowned singer, Sonu Nigam.

Despite the venue brimming with eager spectators, both seated and standing, the enthusiasm to witness Sonu Nigam’s live performance remained unwavering. Sonu serenaded the audience with over 50 Odia songs, including favorites like “Chaal Begi Begi Jiba Sajani,” “Gundicha Dakuchi Aa,” “Mridang Bajilare,” “Puchuki Gali,” and “Gori Jhumuru Jhumuru Tor Pada Paunji,” alongside Hindi melodies.

The presence of North MLA Sushant Raut, Twin City Commissioner Sanjiv Panda, and BDA Vice Chairman Balwant Singh added to the evening’s grandeur as distinguished guests. Kicking off the festivities, Odia vocalists Sashank Shekhar and Sanchita Priyadharthini captivated the audience with their melodious renditions, setting the stage for Sonu Nigam’s captivating performance.

Tomorrow it the last evening of the Ekamra Utsav and Bollywood singer Jubin Nautial is slated to perform. Apart from him, several artiest from the State will entertain the audience with their talents.

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) is organizing the programme at the IDCO Exhibition ground. It had started on February 3.

Apart from the cultural evening, drone show on Odia language, art and culture is also being organised. As many as 200 drones used for this purpose. In order to promote language, the Madhusudan Marg leading to the venue also displays designs based on Odia language, art and culture.