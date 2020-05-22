woman beaten to death

Sons beat mother to death in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Baripada: In a ghastly incident, an elderly woman has been beaten to death by two of her sons in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Friday.

According to reports, Raju Singh and Rabi Singh reportedly killed their mother Tulasi Singh by beating her with a wooden plank at Satabhaya village under Bangriposi police station limits of the district.

While the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be known, police from its preliminary investigation suspects that the accused might have killed her due to a family dispute.

Bangriposi have started an investigation into the matter after registering a case. Both the accused have been arrested, said source.

Tulasi’s body has been sent to the hospital for postmortem.

You might also like
State

Shocking! Odisha govt officials stealing fuel from govt vehicles; Watch video

State

Odisha CM assures support to Amphan ravaged West Bengal

State

Huge consignment of ganja seized in Odisha’s Koraput

Nation

Repo rate cut by 40 basis points from 4.4 % to 4%: RBI Governor

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.