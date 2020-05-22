Baripada: In a ghastly incident, an elderly woman has been beaten to death by two of her sons in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Friday.

According to reports, Raju Singh and Rabi Singh reportedly killed their mother Tulasi Singh by beating her with a wooden plank at Satabhaya village under Bangriposi police station limits of the district.

While the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be known, police from its preliminary investigation suspects that the accused might have killed her due to a family dispute.

Bangriposi have started an investigation into the matter after registering a case. Both the accused have been arrested, said source.

Tulasi’s body has been sent to the hospital for postmortem.