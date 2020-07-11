Bhubaneswar: The mystery behind the death of noted social activist and motivational speaker Aditya Dash still continues. The Bhubaneswar Government Railway Police (GRP) has reportedly verified his phone call details. All the call details between June 1 and July 6 have been checked by the police, said sources.

The source further said that police will interrogate two members of ‘People For Seva,’ the NGO founded by Dash. The two members of the NGO are Papu and Bikash.

This apart, police are also said to have started a probe into the financial transaction of the NGO.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Aditya Dash was found dead on the railway track in Bhubaneswar on July 7. While the postmortem report has revealed that he died due to severe injuries on his head, his associates claimed that he has been murdered.

The GRP which has started an investigation into the case, has already recovered a suicide note which is said to be written by the deceased himself. Police also have filed a murder case and carrying out the probe in different angles.