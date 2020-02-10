SME Min Sameer Das pays surprise visit to Kantabanji School; suspends IC HM

Balangir: Odisha School and Mass Education Minister today paid a surprise visit to the Girls’ High School of Kantabanji in this district of Odisha. He suspended the the in-charge Head Master of the School for dereliction of duty.

During his visit, the Minister reportedly found that no teachers were present in the classrooms. Rather they had set in a room while the girl students were roaming outside (the class rooms).

Minister Sameer Das also came to know that the headmaster was out for some work while the incharge Head Master was also absent.

The Minister visited classrooms and talked to the girl students. He enquired about what had been taught on that day. He asked a few questions from the same subject that the students had been taught on that day. However, the girls could not answer properly.

The Minister said that as the students could not answer what they had been taught on the same day, the standard of education provided here can be guessed from it.

The minister suspended the incharge Head Master Kishore Chandra Bagarty as he was absent. He further said that while other 11 teachers of the schools will be asked for show cause notice, there salary will also be cut.