Six Corona warriors including ASHA, Anganwadi workers infected with COVID19 in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kendrapara: At least six Corona warriors including Anganwadi, ASHA workers and staff of two Temporary Medical Camps (TMCs) have been reportedly infected with COVID19 in Odisha.

According to Kendrapara Collector Samarth Verma, six people including two TMC staff, an Anganwadi worker, an ASHA worker and volunteers working at Marsaghai High School TMC and cyclone shelter at Penthapal have been tested positive for the deadly virus.

The collector further informed that all of them have been sent to the COVID Hospital for treatment.

Apart from these six cases, 12 new positive cases were also reported in the district in the last 24 hours.

