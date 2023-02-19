Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh visits Jagannath and Shiva Temple in KISS

Bhubaneswar: Bollywood singer Honey Singh visited Jagannath Temple and Shiva Temple in KISS here on the holy night of Shiva-Mahashiv Ratri. The singer visited the temple while he came to meet KIIT and KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta. The singer was in Odisha’s capital city, Bhubaneswar to attend a program.

On the eve of Maha Shivaratri, he worshiped Lord Shiva with 1010 lotus flowers in the temple.

After his Darshan, he said that “I had a great desire to see Lord Shiva, today it was fulfilled.” He thanked Dr. Achyuta Samanta for making such a beautiful arrangement for his visit.

Dr Achyuta Samanta felicitated Honey Singh on behalf of KITT and KISS.