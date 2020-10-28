Similipal National Park To Reopen For Public From November 1

Similipal National Park To Reopen For Public From November 1

Baripada: The Similipal Sanctuary in Mayurbhanj district will reopen for the public from November 1 amid Covid-19 guidelines, said an official.

Visitors will be allowed an entry to the sanctuary from 6 am to 9 am, the official added.

As per a decision taken by the authorities of the sanctuary, 25 vehicles will be allowed to enter from Pithabata side and 35 vehicles from Kaliapani side.

Vehicles, passengers and tourists belongings would be scanned at the entry and exit points.

Further, the tourists should leave Joranda and Birehipani waterfalls by 3 PM and ensure that they reach the exit gates (Pithabata, Tulasibani, Kaliani) by 5 PM.