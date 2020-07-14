Niali: Shutdown for 48-hrs has been imposed in five panchayats of Niali block in Cuttack district in a bid to check the influx of persons from outside the area which has led to a rise in Coronavirus infections.

Exercising the power of collectors given to sarpanches by the Chief Minister, the sarpanches of five gram panchayats (GPs) imposed shutdown as six new positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in Niali block.

The shutdown will remain in effect from morning of July 14 till morning of July 16.

The five panchayats that will be shutdown for 48 hours are Niali, Nuagoan, Baharana, Madhava and Ratanpur .

It is noteworthy that, the Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) of Niali Community Health Center(CHC) has been closed for 72-hrs after four of the hospital staff tested positive for Covid-19, informs CDMO, Niali CHC.

However, medicine stores in the area will remain open during the period.