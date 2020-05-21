Rayagada: A special train from Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu, carrying a total of 226 passengers, arrived here in Odisha on Thursday morning.

The Shramik Special train from Tiruvallur reached Rayagada station at 7 AM today. The passengers comprised of mainly students, patients and migrant labourers with their family members, who got stuck in Tamil Nadu due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to contain COVID-19.

Rayagada Sub-Collector Pratap Chandra Pradhan said, “Out of 226 passengers arrived today, 121 persons are the residents of Nabarangpur district while 11 from Koraput, 17 from Rayagada, three from Malkangiri, 41 from Gajapati and 33 from Kandhamal.”

After the arrival of the train, the health officials conducted thermal screening of all the passengers at the Railway station here.

The passengers have also been registered by district officials and stamped with indelible ink on their hands.

Later, the passengers have been sent to their destination districts for further test and quarantine, he added.