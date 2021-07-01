Shoreline erosion in Odisha’s Ganjam triggers panic among locals

Ganjam: The residents of the coastal areas in Ramayapatna village under Chikiti block in Ganjam district of Odisha are again facing the threat of coastal erosion since June 24 this year.

Reportedly, some houses in the coastal areas have already been demolished and washed away as the sea is into Ganjam coast. The erosion usually increases with onset of monsoon season. On the other hand, some houses are already under the risky zone.

Due to the above stated reason, the fishermen are not being allowed to go for fishing which is the only way for them to make a living.

In order to find a permanent and long lasting solution to the problem, the Water Irrigation Department initiated a survey but later it discontinued.

The locals of the village has appealed to the concerned authorities to check the issue of erosion.

However, some of the victim families have shifted to the houses, constructed under Odisha Disaster Recovery Project (ODRP), while some have not yet, added reports.

It is to be noted that the locals had also faced similar erosion in 2020, 2019, 2016, 2007.