Kalahandi: In a shocking and shameful incident, a Sarpanch has allegedly sought sexual favour from a woman in Kalahandi district of Odisha.

According to reports, a poor woman who is a resident of Kaccharpali village under M. Rampur police limits, reportedly approached the Sarpanch of Salepa gram panchayat requesting him to issue a house under the government scheme. However, the Sarpanch allegedly asked her to keep physical relationship with him to get the house.

Later, the woman lodged a complaint against the Sarpanch at the M. Rampur police station, following which cops detained him for interrogation.