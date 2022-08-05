Shocking! Mother Poisons Self and 9-month-old daughter In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
Shocking! Mother Poisons Self and 9-month-old daughter In Odisha
Representational Image Credits: IANS

Jajpur: In a shocking incident, a mother allegedly poisoned her nine-month-old daughter and poisoned herself today.

The incident took place in Rasuna village under samantarapur Panchayat in Jajpur district of Odisha.

The identity of the mother and toddler is yet to be ascertained.

It is suspected that due family dispute the mother had taken such step.

Both are rushed to Cuttack SCB (Srirama Chandra Bhanja) hospital for treatment in a critical condition.

