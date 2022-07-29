Elder Brother Dies, Younger Consumes Poison In Odisha

Patnagarh: In a tragic incident in Bolangir district of Odisha, a man has consumed poison and died on hearing about the death of his elder brother.

The incident has been reported from Kumarkhun village under Belapada police station Bolangir district.

After hearing about the elder brother’s demise, the younger brother poisoned himself.

He was admitted to the sub-divisional hospital of Patnagarh immediately. He also died while undergoing treatment.

As reported, Deepak Putel, Chandan Dahita, Arakshit Putel and Ramesh Putel of Kumarkhun village went for fishing to Ganjadhar canal situated in Malpada.

Deepak Putel went to the main canal and didn’t come back. After a little while his dead body drifted out of water.

His friends informed his family members about his death. After getting the news of the death, his younger brother committed suicide by drinking poison.