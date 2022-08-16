youth attacked in bhubaneswar
Representational image

Shocking! Miscreants Attack Youth In Broad Daylight In Capital City Of Odisha

By WCE 2 69 0

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident a group of miscreants have attacked a youth in broad daylight in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha.

As many as six miscreants on three bikes attacked a youth.

The attack was probably based on a group conflict say primary reports.

The incident has been reported from Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

The youth has been seriously injured with slashes across both his hands and body.

The injured youth has been rushed to the hospital.

Nayapalli police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter.

