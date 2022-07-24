Shocking! Minor Girl Burnt Alive In Balasore Of Odisha

Soro: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was burnt alive and killed in Baringia village under Khaira Police Station in Balasore district of Odisha.

According to reports, the minor girl was burnt alive. The minor was killed by pouring kerosene over her inside the toilet.

It is noteworthy that after this incident, there was high tension in the local area. The villagers detained the alleged accused.

According to reports, on Sunday morning, a young man set fire to an eighth grade student in a toilet in Baringia village.

Cut hair, a lighter and a bottle of poison were recovered from near the dead student in the bathroom.

However, till now the reason behind the gruesome killing is yet to be identified by the police or the locals.

Police has detained the alleged miscreant and is questioning him.