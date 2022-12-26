Shocking! Jawan shot dead by colleague in Odisha border

Malkangiri: In a shocking incident, a jawan has allegedly been shot dead by his colleague at Kanker district headquarters in Chhattisgarh-Odisha border on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Surendra Bhagat. He was working as a Havildar. The accused has been identified as Purushotam Singh.

The two jawans were deployed at PG College in the Kanker district, said reports.

According to reports, Singh had applied for leave on grounds of ill health. They had a quarrel over the leave. In a fit of rage Singh opened fire at Bhagat from his service rifle and he dropped dead.

Police reached the spot and nabbed Singh. The police have launched an investigation. Further details awaited.