Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a child labourer was rescued from a retired IAS officer’s house in IRC Village area under the Nayapalli Police limits of Bhubaneswar here on Monday.

According to reports, the 12-year-old girl is a native of Ganjam district. While her father is working as a rickshaw-puller, her mother works in other’s houses as maid to earn their livelihoods.

As the financial condition is not good, the girl left her studies from class five and started to work in the house of a man in Berhampur. However, the retired IAS officer somehow came in contact with the girl and reportedly brought her to Bhubaneswar in November 2020, and engaged her in his household works.

The retired IAS officer’s son is working as a professor at Hyderabad-based National Law University and his daughter runs an English Medium school in IRC Village area of the State capital city.

A joint team of Childline and Nayapalli Police, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid and rescued the girl from the retired administrator’s house. The minor girl is now under the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

While the incident has been condemned by the locals, the statement of the concerned IAS officer is yet to be attained.