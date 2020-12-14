stabbing in balasore
Shocking! Broad Daylight Stabbing In Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore: In a shocking incident on Monday, a youth has been stabbed in broad daylight in the station area of Balasore district in Odisha.

According to reports, the murderous attack has taken place under Sahadevkhuntha police limits in Balasore. The unidentified youth has been chased in broad daylight and stabbed across his face.

A case of previous enmity has been suspected. The critically injured, blood drenched youth has been admitted to the district headquarter hospital. 

Police has reached the spot and has started investigating into the matter.

