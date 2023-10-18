Shocking, body of newly-wed bride found in Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, the body of a newly-wed bride in Bhubaneswar has been found said reports on Wednesday.

According to reports, the newly married bride has been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Unit-9 area in Bhagabati slum area of Bhubaneswar in the capital city of Odisha.

The body of the woman has been found from a house. The locals immediately informed the Kharvel Nagar area police. It was unclear from the preliminary investigation whether it was a murder or a suicide.

The girl had allegedly married just five months back, said reports. She used to live in the Bhagabati slum with her husband and brother-in-law, the locals informed.

The police has reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for post mortem to Capital Hospital. Once the report is obtained, the reason of the death of the newly-wed bride in Bhubaneswar will be clear. An investigation in this regard is underway, said police sources. Detailed reports in this regard is awaited.