Shocking! body of army officer found in hotel in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The dead body of an army officer was found in the hotel in Bhubaneswar under suspicious circumstances, said reports on Tuesday. According to reports, the officer has been identified as Mir Singh. He is said to be around 43 years of age.

Reports say that, Mir is a resident of Rajasthan and has been coming to this hotel in Bhubaneswar since the past four years. The suspicious death of the army man is being investigated by the Capital Police station.

Reliable reports say that, the dead body was found in the hotel room in a suspicious condition.

The Capital police station is investigating into the matter. The police is waiting for the family members of the officer to arrive.

The police said that the cause of death will be known after forensic examination and post-mortem after calling the family members. The hotel further said that, he used to introduce himself as a retired army officer. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

