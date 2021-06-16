Sharp decline in daily Covid-19 cases in CMC area with 76 fresh cases

Cuttack: The daily number of Covid infection has dropped below 100 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area as 76 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The civic body, on its also Twitter, handle informed on Wednesday that a total of 192 patients have recovered in Cuttack city.

Out of 76 new Covid cases, 16 patients are in institutional quarantine, 41 patients are under home quarantine and 19 are local contacts.

The cumulative number of positive cases in the city now stands at 36,487 and the total number of recovered cases stands at 34,612.

It is to be noted that a total of 320 new cases have been registered in Cuttack district today.

Earlier on Tuesday, 100 cases of coronavirus had been detected in CMC area and 281 patients had recovered.

Today, Odisha has reported 3,535 new Covid positive cases out of which Khurda reported the highest and Cuttack was on the third rank in the list.