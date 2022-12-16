Shameful: 60-year-old woman gangraped in Cuttack

Cuttack: In a shameful incident, a 60-year-old woman has been allegedly gangraped by some unknown miscreants in Pension lane area under Cantonment police limits of Cuttack.

Report says, some unknown miscreants entered the woman’s house forcibly and raped her. With the help of the local corporator the woman filed an FIR at the Mahila Police Station in Cuttack after two days of the incident.

Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra said, the local corporator had filed a written complaint at the police station based on the statement of the victim, as she had some problem with writing.

The police have started their investigation.Cantonment police and Mahila police have visited the spot. The woman has been medically examined, says Cuttack DCP.

We are investigating the incident and also checked the CCTV footage of that area.