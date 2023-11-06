Shame & shocker! 4-year-old girl raped and killed in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shameful and shocking incident, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The incident has taken place in Abhiram slum under the Airfield Police Station area of the State capital city of Odisha. The miscreant has reportedly killed the minor girl by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon after raping her.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. Cops have reportedly launched a search operation for the accused who is said to be on the ran after committing the crime.